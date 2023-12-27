Skiers discover body of missing person

At the beginning of November, a 23-year-old man disappears on the Zugspitze. A police search operation ends unsuccessfully. Now skiers discover the man's body near a piste.

Almost two months after the disappearance of a young man from Baden-Württemberg on the Zugspitze, the body of the 23-year-old has been discovered. As the police reported, skiers discovered the body on Christmas Day about 20 meters from a slope in the Zugspitze area near Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

"After an extensive recovery operation, the body was transported to the valley and identified as the missing person," said a police spokeswoman. The criminal investigation department now wants to clarify the cause of death, but so far there are no indications of a crime.

The Bavarian police had been searching for the man from Nordheim near Heilbronn since November 3. At that time, the 23-year-old's car was found in the parking lot of the Zugspitz cable car at Eibsee near Grainau.

As reported by Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), thanks to the analysis of cell phone data, it was possible to trace that the missing man had apparently taken the cable car to the summit of the Zugspitze and from there the aerial tramway down to the Zugspitzplatt. Numerous emergency services then searched the region for the missing man using sniffer dogs and a helicopter, but without success.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de