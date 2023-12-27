Sad certainty - Skiers discover body of missing person

Almost two months after the disappearance of a young man from Baden-Württemberg on the Zugspitze, the body of the 23-year-old has been discovered. As the police reported on Wednesday, skiers discovered the body around 20 meters from a piste in the Zugspitze area near Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Christmas Day.

"After an extensive recovery operation, the body was transported to the valley and identified as the missing person," said a police spokeswoman. The criminal investigation department now wants to clarify the cause of death, but so far there are no indications of a crime.

The Bavarian police had been searching for the man from Nordheim near Heilbronn since November 3. At that time, the 23-year-old's car was found in the parking lot of the Zugspitz cable car at Eibsee near Grainau. Numerous emergency services had then searched the region for the missing man, but without success.

Source: www.stern.de