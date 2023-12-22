Winter sports - Ski test 2023/24 - these are the best skis of this season

Everyone is talking about climate change, including Heinrich Sklorz, ski instructor and head of the independent ski test "Carving 2000". A lot of snow fell at the end of the year, which is good for fun on the slopes, but when testing the skis on a glacier, the team noticed first-hand that the climate in the Alps is changing.

"We were on a glacier in mid-October. We were practically walking over scree. At 2800 meters, it was around 10 to 15 degrees during the day. It really wasn't good skiing. I don't know the mountains like that. There used to be snowfall every day in mid-October. This year there was nothing at all in October and this is already the third winter," says Sklorz.

Rental is booming

Shorter vacations and these uncertain snow conditions mean that many skiers are renting equipment rather than buying it. "Rental is booming. You're on the safe side. If the ski doesn't work for you, just exchange it." And you don't commit yourself. "It's only worth having your own skis if you use them regularly. But if you don't ski at all next year or the year after, then it will just lie around." And there is no longer any guarantee of snow for the coming season.

What's more, the prices of top skis take no account of the economic situation. "Last year, I found prices of 1,200 to 1,400 euros to be enormous, and this year they've gone even higher. In the top segment, we've reached 1600 euros for skis and bindings." However, you don't have to spend that much. "You can also get very good skis for 500 to 600 euros." Price increases for materials and shortages of wood for the core are leaving their mark. Smaller companies are giving up. "They can no longer cope with the expense of testing and development. Others are slowing down the pace of innovation. Trade fairs are being canceled. "New models are still being presented every year. But last year's skis are still underneath a fresh look." This is also an opportunity for buyers. Last year's models are being offered at significantly reduced prices, even if the new model has remained the same.

The look says nothing about the quality

It's not easy for the layman to find his way around. "Look, the skis all look great, sporty. But what you see says nothing about the quality of the ski." The real value of a ski lies in the layer structure and the material used. "From the outside, you can't tell what's inside the ski. But that makes the difference between 200 and 600 euros. Not the decor."

A ski is a high-tech device. Different materials are combined. In addition to the wood core, plastics such as carbon and alloys such as Titanal are used. "Titanal makes the ski stiffer, it can be skied faster, but cannot be turned as easily. This is cutting-edge technology, but not so good for the average consumer. "All-mountain skis are mainly made of wood with a carbon insert. That means they are light."

Sklorz recommends skis of the "all mountain" type. "This is a good choice for most skiers. It's light, uncomplicated, turns as if by itself and performs well on different types of snow. You can ski on the piste, but the 'all mountain' ski also glides over deep snow. It's a ski that basically satisfies all target groups."

Special skis for top skiers only

"These skis are getting better every year, you experiment with different materials, with different radii and lengths. I also have an 'all-mountain' ski. I love riding them. It works just as well on hard slopes as it does on deep snow. I think this is the future and it will continue to improve." These all-rounders dominate the market. "These skis are each designed a little differently - sometimes a little more sporty, sometimes a little more good-natured. "For many skiers, it is crucial that the ski turns well in every position." And that's what "all-mountain" skis do. "Proper racing skis are only for specialists." They are safer at high speeds, but generally more difficult to handle.

The best models are presented in the independent ski test "Carving 2000". Sklorz does not believe in buying blind on the internet. The customer should be guided by test results. "That's why we do it. But first they should try out the skis in the ski resort and then buy them, not the other way around."

The test team has extensively tested and evaluated the new products for the season. The decision is made easier because the team has assigned the skis to the respective skier types. If you can categorize your own preferences, strengths and weaknesses, you can easily find a recommendation for the perfect ski.

