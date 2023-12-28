World Cup - Ski star Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Lienz

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has raced to another victory in the Alpine World Cup. The US American won the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, 0.38 seconds ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone. The Swedish Olympic champion Sara Hector (+0.45 seconds) came third.

It was Shiffrin 's 92nd World Cup win of her career and her fourth victory of the season. After a strong first run, the 28-year-old took it a little easier in the second run. Her cushion over Brignone shrank, but it was still enough for victory in the end. Shiffrin is also considered the big favorite in the overall World Cup this winter. If she maintains her form, she could soon crack the 100-win mark.

The only two German starters, Emma Aicher and Fabiana Dorigo, did not make it into the second run. Another slalom is scheduled for Friday in Lienz.

Source: www.stern.de