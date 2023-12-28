World Cup in Bormio - Ski racer Sarrazin celebrates surprise victory

French ski racer Cyprien Sarrazin has pulled off a surprise victory in Bormio.

The 29-year-old won on the notorious Stelvio with a lead of just nine hundredths of a second over the Swiss overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt. Third place went to Canadian Cameron Alexander (+1.23 seconds). The best German at the traditional World Cup in Italy was Andreas Sander from Ennepetal in 19th place (+2.91 seconds).

There were several prominent retirements on one of the most demanding slopes on the entire race calendar. Sander's team-mate Romed Baumann was eliminated at the first gate, and top Norwegian downhill racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also failed to finish. The race was interrupted for several minutes after Austrian Marco Schwarz crashed. The 28-year-old was taken away by helicopter. The two other German starters, Simon Jocher and Josef Ferstl, finished in 21st and 39th place, while Thomas Dreßen was absent due to a virus infection.

"I'm still not in top shape," said Sander, who crashed heavily in training in Val Gardena/Gröden around two weeks ago. There was more in it for him, explained the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, but overall he was "not at all dissatisfied". Baumann commented on his early exit that he had set his sights high. However, he came onto the inside ski on his very first turn and therefore had no chance of staying on course.

Meanwhile, Sarrazin skied "like something from another planet" in his first ever downhill triumph, analyzed expert Felix Neureuther on ARD. It was a "great moment" for him, said the visibly moved Frenchman himself.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de