World Cup in Lienz - Ski racer Dürr second - Shiffrin's next gala

Ski racer Lena Dürr has made it onto the World Cup podium for the third time this season. The 32-year-old from SV Germering came second in the slalom in Lienz.

Victory once again went to US athlete Mikaela Shiffrin. The 28-year-old finished a full 2.34 seconds ahead of Dürr and celebrated her 93rd World Cup success in superior style. Switzerland's Michelle Gisin finished third (+2.45 seconds). Shiffrin's compatriot Paula Moltzan, who was in second place at the halfway point, was eliminated in the second run.

Dürr's teammate Jessica Hilzinger did not make it into the second run in 38th place. Emma Aicher got stuck on the first pole and was eliminated.

