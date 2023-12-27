Skip to content
Ski jumping favorite Kraft: "Almost everything" different than 2015

Stefan Kraft is still Austria's last Four Hills Tournament winner. The sport of ski jumping has changed completely since then, says Kraft himself.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Stefan Kraft from Austria is delighted.

For ski jumping star Stefan Kraft, the sport today is no longer comparable to that of 2015. Back then, the Austrian won the Four Hills Tournament. When asked what has changed since then, the 30-year-old top favorite replied: "Almost everything. The material is completely different. The skis and the suit have developed a lot. You also have to push yourself to the limit when it comes to jumping technique. In terms of sports science and physically, you always make progress. A lot has already happened." You have much less of a run-up than before.

Kraft is the biggest contender for victory in the tour starting on Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport) in Oberstdorf. The quality of his jumps has improved significantly since his triumph nine years ago, said the man from Pongau. "You can see that my flying system has improved again and my take-off is more stable. I've developed a lot since then - unfortunately, so has everyone else."

Since Kraft in January 2015, there have been tour winners from Poland (Kamil Stoch, Dawid Kubacki), Japan (Ryoyu Kobayashi), Norway (Halvor Egner Granerud) and Slovenia (Peter Prevc), but no longer from the two host countries. That could change this time, because behind Kraft there are three more contenders for the golden eagle from Germany: Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke.

Source: www.stern.de

