Winter sports - Ski jumpers start first two-night tour

The female ski jumpers are competing in the so-called Two Nights Tour for the first time. The first competition is scheduled for Saturday (17:45/ARD and Eurosport) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The women around three-time World Champion Katharina Schmid, formerly Althaus, have been pushing for the introduction of a Four Hills Tournament for women for years and will now get at least two of the four usual stops.

In the Two Nights Tour, a New Year's competition will also be held in Oberstdorf after the opening event. There are still no World Cup competitions in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen at the turn of the year. After a mediocre start, the German team around Schmid is more of an outsider in the competition series.

