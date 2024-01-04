Four Hills Tournament - Ski jumpers looking forward to rest day: "Definitely very good"

From the point of view of national ski jumping coach Stefan Horngacher, the break at the Four Hills Tournament has come at just the right time for Andreas Wellinger.

"The rest day is definitely very good for us," said Horngacher about the competition-free day. "Especially for the people who are jumping at the front, the hustle and bustle is of course a lot. Now we've had four days in a row with full ignition. It does help to slow down again." He himself could also do with a little relaxation. "It's better not to talk about my nerves. It's exhausting now," Horngacher admitted.

"Envious of my plate"

After qualifying on New Year's Eve and the traditional New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Wellinger, who came second in the tour, and his colleagues went straight on to Innsbruck. The jumpers had planned another overnight stay there before traveling on to Bischofshofen today. The qualification will take place there on Friday and the big tour final the following day.

"Now I'm going to really fill my stomach at dinner," Wellinger announced after fifth place on the Bergisel. The 28-year-old, who is around two and a half meters behind Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, also explained with a smile: "The others are always jealous of my plate, because there's usually twice as much on it." He wants to use the rest day to sleep in, do some athletics training and physiotherapy.

Source: www.stern.de