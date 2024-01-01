Ski jumping - Ski jumpers also clearly behind in Oberstdorf

The German ski jumpers finished the Two-Nights-Tour without any success at the first edition. Agnes Reisch was the best German athlete in Oberstdorf on New Year's Day in eleventh place. Selina Freitag (13th) and Katharina Schmid (16th) also had nothing to do with the podium places in front of 3000 spectators on the Schattenberg.

The opening competition on the large Olympic hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen had already produced a similar result. "That wasn't quite ideal," said Schmid, formerly Althaus, on ZDF. She landed at 113.5 meters on her second jump.

Eva Pinkelnig (Austria) secured the day's victory ahead of Canada's Abigail Strate and Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway. The Slovenian Nika Prevc, fifth on the day, was delighted with her overall victory in the two-stage tour. The women around three-time world champion Schmid continue to insist on the introduction of a four-hill tour. This winter, however, there were only the two competitions in Germany. Meanwhile, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen were not stops for the women.

The number of spectators at the first Two-Nights-Tour was sobering: 3000 fans in Oberstdorf, on December 30th 3500 spectators had watched in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The organizers had expected a much stronger box office in advance.

If the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) were to get involved, the events in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen would be held together with the men's event - and not swapped around like this winter in Germany. A concrete schedule has not yet been published.

Data on the event Status in the overall World Cup DSV information on the ski jumping results on Monday

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de