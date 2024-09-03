- Ski facilities are increasingly turning to all-season snow generation methods.

Investments of a Million Dollars Look to Make Ski Resorts in Winterberg Unaffected by Winter Temp Changes As per the Winter Sports Arena in Sauerland, a union of ski resorts in the vicinity, about 5 million euros will be spent during the upcoming winter to augment snow dependability using cutting-edge technology, while at the same time boosting sustainability.

Some resort operators have been turning to all-season snow-generating machines, which can create snow irrespective of the outdoor temperature, unlike conventional snow cannons that rely on natural cold. In experimental projects, lift operators are endeavoring to utilize the machine-generated heat efficiently in the name of sustainability.

Heat from Snow Machine to Greenhouse

Seven of these all-season machines are set to commence operations in the Winterberg ski lift circuit itself this coming winter, ensuring snow-laden slopes and a more consistent season kickoff. One of these will function as a test case to supply heat for a complex housing catering units, apartments, and ski rentals. The operator of the ski resort Poppenberg has also initiated the process of modifying its all-season machine to harness heat in the future.

Additional lift operators are swapping out their snow cannons or lances with more energy-efficient alternatives. By 2030, winter sports in the region are targeting climate neutrality, with many locations transitioning to green electricity or biodiesel for maintaining piste groomers.

