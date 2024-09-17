Size Revealed Ultimately for Pixel Watch 3

The third iteration of the Pixel Watch 3 doesn't revolutionize, but it certainly boasts a size advantage over its predecessor. In real-world testing, the latest fitness and health features impress, albeit with room for improvement.

The Pixel Watch 2 was a commendable and successful product for ntv.de, and Google's second smartwatch was a standout in Stiftung Warentest's rankings. The smartwatch excelled in fitness functions, communication, and usability, but its battery life fell short of expectations. Many users also criticized the size of the display and its substantial bezel. The Pixel Watch 3 shows improvement but still has some flaws.

Size matters

Google has responded to user requests by introducing, in addition to the 41-millimeter model priced at 399 euros, a larger 45-millimeter variant for 449 euros. The smaller model we tested for this review saw a ten percent increase in display size due to Google's slight reduction of the bezel around the panel. Although it may seem minor, this improvement significantly enhances readability. The larger variant boasts a 40 percent increase in visible area without appearing overly bulky. Users with larger wrists are particularly well-served by the larger size.

Hit and miss on battery life

The 45-millimeter variant features a more substantial battery, but Google only guarantees up to 24 hours of operation for both versions with the always-on display activated. When the screen remains dark, the Pixel Watch 3 can last up to 36 hours. In practice, the 41-millimeter variant lasted a bit longer, but it still required recharging by breakfast's end. With the always-on display deactivated, it lasted until lunchtime.

This suggests a slight improvement over its predecessor, but the difference isn't significant. With a bit of practice, managing battery life is feasible, as the watch charges quickly. It reaches 50 percent charge in roughly 25 minutes and is fully charged in about an hour. The Pixel Watch 3 remains charged on a docking station with pins, which is effective but less elegant than competing options such as the Apple Watch.

Brighter and better display

Google claims the Pixel Watch 3's display can be twice as bright as the second generation. While this may not have been apparent during our testing, the display was still easily readable in bright sunlight. More impressive is that the screen can now dim down to 1 nit in the dark, reducing disturbances in situations such as movie theaters.

The Pixel Watch 3's screen also demonstrated smoother, more visually appealing images in practical testing with refresh rates ranging from 1 to 60 Hz, an improvement over its predecessor's 30 Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen also felt snappier, although the watch still relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 3 supports Ultra Wide Band near-field communication, allowing for more precise location tracking via Google's "Find My Device" network and enabling the watch to act as a car key for compatible vehicles.

Lastly, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces a grid view for app display, as well as the ability to download offline maps to the watch's storage. All of these improvements generalize the user experience.

With the new iteration come improved or enhanced fitness functions. Some features are free, but to access a more comprehensive set of tools, users must subscribe to a paid Fitbit plan for approximately 9 euros. The sensors used for measurement remain the same as those in the Pixel Watch 2.

One intriguing feature is the morning summary, which includes a Daily Readiness Score based on heart rate variability, resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep analysis. This provides users with a scale of 1 to 100, indicating their readiness for exercise, the intensity level to aim for, and the steps required to reach their goal. During testing, these measurements proved generally accurate, with the indicated daily readiness aligning closely with personal feelings of readiness.

Since many people enjoy running, the Pixel Watch 3 offers numerous new features tailored to this audience. It assists in run planning by allowing users to set goals for distance, time, pace, or heart rate zones and then to create interval runs with designated intervals.

During a run, the watch offers haptic and audible feedback, such as alerting the user when they're lagging behind or ahead of pace, or signaling when the next interval is approaching. Post-workout, users receive an analysis. Subscribers gain access to AI-powered run recommendations based on their goals and past workouts.

Conclusion

The primary noteworthy innovation of the Pixel Watch 3 is its 45-millimeter size variant. Even on the 41-millimeter model, the display improvements are quite remarkable. Whether the new fitness functions appeals to individuals depends on their preferences and needs. Those who don't require extensive analyses or prefer a smaller display may find the predecessor a nearly equal choice, currently available online for as low as 230 euros.

Google has improved the display brightness and dimming capabilities on the Pixel Watch 3, making it easier to read in various lighting conditions. google is also offering a larger 45-millimeter variant of the watch, catering to users with larger wrists and improving readability with its reduced bezel.

Read also: