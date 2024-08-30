- Sixth position in the new educational oversight, claim Saarland

The Saarland maintains its sixth spot in the yearly survey conducted by Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft regarding Germany's educational system.

Once more, Saxony holds the top spot, followed closely by Bavaria, Hamburg, and Thuringia. Bringing up the rear, as in the previous year, is Bremen. Brandenburg takes the second last position, with North Rhine-Westphalia falling in the middle.

The research evaluates the education systems of the states utilizing 98 indicators. This assessment is carried out from an educational-economic standpoint, scrutinizing how each state's system lessens educational poverty, bolsters prosperity, nurtures skilled labor, and sparks growth. It also examines the permeability of the respective education system and the degree to which equal educational opportunities are achieved.

Educational expenditure, classroom size, and childcare are among the factors analyzed. For example, it looks at the proportion of educational expenditure per student to the overall expenditure of public budgets per inhabitant. Additionally, investments in schools and universities, as well as the childcare ratio in educational institutions, are compared.

Notably, Berlin experienced the most significant advancement, rising from 15th to 12th place. Over the past ten years, the Saarland and Hamburg have shown the most significant progress.

This study represents the 21st Education Monitor. A detailed breakdown of the results for each federal state will be revealed on Tuesday.

According to the study's leader and education economist Axel Plünnecke from the Institute of the German Economy (IW), the areas that have seen the most significant improvement nationwide over the past decade include internationalization, infrastructure funding, and childcare conditions. However, challenges in regards to integration, school quality, and educational poverty have grown considerably.

The Saarland's consistent performance in the survey emphasizes the importance it places on its education system. Improving educational opportunities and reducing educational poverty are key focuses in the assessment of Germany's states.

