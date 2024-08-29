- sixteen lives tragically lost due to Israeli military action in the West Bank region

In the scope of a substantial Israeli military operation in the upper part of the West Bank, at least 16 individuals are reportedly dead as per both Palestinian and Israeli sources. Palestinian news shows hint at most of these casualties being militants who perished in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem since the mission began, as stated by the health ministry in Ramallah.

The Palestinian agency Wafa announced 17 fatalities, relying on medical data sources. According to Palestinian updates, two of these deceased were civilians, some were combatants affiliated with Hamas's military wing and other radical groups. Regrettably, these figures couldn't be corroborated at the time of drafting.

The Israeli military claimed seven militant Palestinian deaths in Jenin, five in Tulkarem, and an additional four in Faraa close to Tubas. A further ten individuals were apprehended, and security forces dismantled countless explosive devices and confiscated weapons, the army declared.

Reports signify that the operation in Faraa refugee camp, located in the northern territories of Palestine, has concluded. The military has withheld details regarding the length of operations against militant Palestinians in other areas. Israeli media speculates that this campaign could persist for numerous days.

Israel initiated this extensive military operation at the break of dawn on Wednesday. An Israeli army spokesperson justified the action, pointing out the spike in assaults on Israelis. Simultaneously, there's been a surge in aggression by radical Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Since the commencement of the Gaza conflict following Hamas's massacre on October 7, 2023, the condition in the West Bank has noticeably worsened. At least 640 Palestinians have reportedly expired in Israeli military operations, confrontations, or as a result of their own attacks, according to the health ministry situated in the West Bank.

