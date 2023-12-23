Accident - Six-year-old hit by car in Rudow

A six-year-old has been hit by a car in Berlin-Rudow and seriously injured. According to investigations so far, the boy was trying to cross Neudecker Weg with his mother on Friday morning, as the police reported on Saturday. He was hit by the car of a 45-year-old man and thrown through the air on impact. The mother was reportedly unharmed. The boy was taken to hospital with injuries including to his head and legs. The police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de