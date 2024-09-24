Six-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped in California Back in 1951 Reinvented His Life on the East Coast Beyond the Seven-Decade Mark

Oakland, California (AP) — Back in 1951, at the age of 6, Jose Ramirez went missing while playing in a local park. Recently, more than seven decades later, Ramirez was tracked down due to the help of an online genealogy test, old photographs, and newspaper clippings.

According to the Bay Area News Group, Ramirez's niece in Oakland, along with assistance from law enforcement, the FBI, and the Justice Department, uncovered her uncle living on the East Coast.

Ramirez, now a retiree and a grandfather, was a former firefighter and a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, as per his niece, Alida De La Cruz, a 63-year-old resident of Oakland. In June, she managed to bring Ramirez back together with his California family.

On February 21, 1951, a woman lured the 6-year-old Ramirez away from the West Oakland park where he was playing with his older brother, and in Spanish, promised him candy. Instead of delivering on her promise, the woman kidnapped the boy, transporting him to the East Coast where he was subsequently adopted by a couple who treated him as if he were their own child, the news group reported. The location on the East Coast where he resides was not disclosed by authorities or family members.

For over 70 years, Ramirez remained unaccounted for, but his family never forgot him, and his picture was incessantly displayed in the homes of his relatives. De La Cruz revealed that Ramirez's mother passed away in 2005 but never lost hope that her son was still alive.

Oakland police acknowledged that De La Cruz's diligence played a significant role in locating her uncle and commended the outcome, as it was what they constantly aim for.

In an interview with the news group, she detailed how her uncle hugged her and expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you for finding me," before bestowing a kiss on her cheek.

Oakland Tribune articles from that era indicated that a large-scale search was conducted by local police, soldiers from an army base, the Coast Guard, and other city workers, which also included searching both the San Francisco Bay and other bodies of water. De La Cruz's brother, Roger Ramirez, was repeatedly questioned by investigators but stood by his claim that a woman with a bandana around her head had taken his brother.

The first hint that her uncle might still be alive emerged in 2020 when De La Cruz, "for fun," took an online DNA test. The results indicated a 22% match with an individual who was determined to be her uncle by further investigation. However, at that time, attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, she explained.

In the early months of 2024, De La Cruz and her daughters resumed their search, during which they visited the Oakland Public Library to look through microfilm archives of Tribune articles, which included one containing a photograph of Luis and Roger, which ultimately helped guide them to the right path. After alerting the Oakland police, investigators agreed that the new lead was significant, and a new missing persons case was opened. Oakland police confirmed last week that the missing persons case was closed but maintained that the kidnapping remained an open investigation.

Ramirez was discovered on the East Coast and provided a DNA sample, as did his sister, De La Cruz's mother. On June 20, investigators visited her mother's home to inform her that Ramirez had been found.

"We didn't start crying until after the investigators left," De La Cruz said. "I grabbed my mom's hands and said, 'We found him.' I was overjoyed."

On June 24, with assistance from the FBI, Ramirez came to Oakland to meet with De La Cruz, her mother, and other relatives. The following day, De La Cruz drove her mother and Ramirez to Roger's residence in Stanislaus County, California.

"They hugged each other tightly and held on for a long time before sitting down and talking about their shared memories, military service, and more," De La Cruz recounted.

Ramirez returned to the East Coast but came back again in July for a three-week visit. Unfortunately, this was the last time he saw Roger, who passed away in August.

De La Cruz shared that her uncle did not wish to speak to the media. "I was always determined to find him, and who knows, with my story spreading, it might help other families in similar situations," De La Cruz said. "I would advise, never lose hope."

