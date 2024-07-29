- Six weeks of swine fever - Aid for farmers confirmed

Six weeks after the first detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Hesse, the predominantly affected district of Groß-Gerau is providing further support to farmers. "We, as the district, are doing everything we can to help the farmers. From conversations and tips on psychological counseling to pointing out financing options," explained District Administrator Thomas Will (SPD).

Meanwhile, the virus has spread to seven backyard pig herds. All animals there had to be culled. "The affected farmers do receive compensation from the Animal Disease Fund and the state, but they face an existential threat," he added. For the first time, ASF was confirmed in a wild boar in the southern Hesse district of Bergstraße over the weekend.

The dead animal was found west of the municipality of Einhausen by a farmer who was using a drone to inspect his fields to obtain permission for the upcoming harvest. Due to the outbreak of swine fever, farmers must currently ensure that their areas are free of wild boar before they can use their machines on the fields.

Prevention measures

In the Main-Kinzig district, no cases of ASF have been reported so far. To prevent an outbreak, the first measure taken is to reduce the wild boar population in the district. Hunters will receive a bounty of 25 euros as an incentive. Additionally, no fee will be charged for the trichinosis examination of wild boar.

The city of Rüsselsheim (district of Groß-Gerau) plans to designate an area as a temporary dog run, allowing dogs to run around without a leash. The area is expected to be operational in August, as announced by the city administration. Since the appearance of ASF, a leash requirement for dogs has been in effect throughout the Rüsselsheim municipality. The leash requirement is being enforced, with a fine of 100 euros for violations.

The viral disease is incurable and almost always fatal for wild and domestic pigs. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, it is harmless to humans and other animal species, even if the meat of infected animals is consumed.

Other farmers in neighboring districts are closely monitoring their pig herds due to the spread of swine fever. Despite the assurances of safety from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, there's a growing concern among the farming community about the potential impact of Other animal species becoming carriers of the virus.

