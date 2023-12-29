Wartburg district - Six people slightly injured in fire in Eisenach

Parts of an apartment building have caught fire in Eisenach (Wartburg district). According to a police spokeswoman, six people were slightly injured. According to the statement, the fire first broke out on the veranda of the house on Thursday evening. It then spread to two adjoining parts of the building. The residents were able to leave the house on their own. Six people were treated as outpatients for smoke inhalation. The fire department extinguished the fire. According to the police, the damage to property is estimated at around 80,000 euros so far. It is still unclear why the fire broke out.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de