- Six people injured in car bombing on the A24

Six people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on the A24 at the state border between Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, one of them seriously. Around 1:00 AM, a 59-year-old driver lost control of his car between the Suckow and Putlitz interchanges and came to a stop in the left lane, as police reported.

Four following cars were unable to avoid a collision with the vehicle. One car overturned and landed on its roof. The 59-year-old and two others with minor injuries - the 18-year-old passenger of the 59-year-old and a 41-year-old driver - were taken to a hospital.

The other three injured - two 18-year-old women and a 21-year-old - were treated at the scene. They were in the car that overturned. Several vehicles were no longer roadworthy and had to be towed. Police estimated the damage at 80,000 euros. The A24 was closed in the direction of Berlin for four hours. Traffic resumed at 9:00 AM.

The authorities initiated an investigation into the chain-reaction crash.

