Court of law - Six months of the Brokstedt trial in Itzehoe

The murder trial surrounding the knife attack on a regional train in Brokstedt, which left two dead and four injured, has already lasted six months and is set to continue until at least April 2024. According to the Itzehoe district court, more than 60 witnesses and experts were heard over more than 20 trial days. It is not yet known how many there will be in the end.

The public prosecutor's office accuses Ibrahim A. of attacking passengers with a knife on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg near Brokstedt on January 25, 2023. Two young people died, a 17-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who was two years older. Four other people - two women and two men - suffered serious injuries. According to the prosecution, the accused acted out of frustration over an unsuccessful appointment with the authorities in Kiel. The public prosecutor's office accuses the man of murder.

Source: www.stern.de