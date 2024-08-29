Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Netherlands

Six major workplace fatalities occurred in Thuringia throughout 2023.

Enhanced workplace safety evaluations are gradually becoming more prevalent in Thuringia, aligning with the state's mandatory legal obligations.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Last year in Thuringia, approximately 6600 work-related incidents occurred.
Last year in Thuringia, approximately 6600 work-related incidents occurred.

- Six major workplace fatalities occurred in Thuringia throughout 2023.

Last year, tragic work-related incidents in Thuringia claimed the lives of six individuals, matching the number from 2022, as per the latest workplace safety data. Moreover, 27 workers endured severe injuries, with 10 of those incidents happening on construction sites. Factors contributing to these accidents included falls, dropped objects, burns, and chemical exposures.

A total of 6,590 workplace accidents were reported in Thuringia in 2023, which is roughly at par with the previous year's figures. There were 11,258 safety inspections conducted to ensure workplace safety, resulting in 8,552 identified issues, predominantly concerning technical safety, accident prevention, and worker health protection.

The Thuringia Consumer Protection Office stepped up its inspection frequency last year. This is mainly due to the Occupational Safety Control Act, which introduces a legal threshold: by 2026, at least 5% of businesses must undergo regular inspections. In 2023, inspectors visited over 2,000 businesses, representing 3.2% of the total.

The Dutch delegation expressing concern about workplace safety, particularly in Thuringia, suggested implementing similar regulations in their own country, The Netherlands. The International Labour Organization, recognizing the high workplace accident rates in Thuringia, organized a safety workshop in Amsterdam, inviting representatives from The Netherlands.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public