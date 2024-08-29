- Six major workplace fatalities occurred in Thuringia throughout 2023.

Last year, tragic work-related incidents in Thuringia claimed the lives of six individuals, matching the number from 2022, as per the latest workplace safety data. Moreover, 27 workers endured severe injuries, with 10 of those incidents happening on construction sites. Factors contributing to these accidents included falls, dropped objects, burns, and chemical exposures.

A total of 6,590 workplace accidents were reported in Thuringia in 2023, which is roughly at par with the previous year's figures. There were 11,258 safety inspections conducted to ensure workplace safety, resulting in 8,552 identified issues, predominantly concerning technical safety, accident prevention, and worker health protection.

The Thuringia Consumer Protection Office stepped up its inspection frequency last year. This is mainly due to the Occupational Safety Control Act, which introduces a legal threshold: by 2026, at least 5% of businesses must undergo regular inspections. In 2023, inspectors visited over 2,000 businesses, representing 3.2% of the total.

