Gambling - Six lottery millionaires in Saxony this year

Six lottery players in Saxony won a prize of one million euros or more in 2023. This means that there were just as many lottery millionaires this year as in 2022. However, players still have two chances to win the big prize: on Friday evening (29 December), €101 million can be won in the Eurojackpot. On Saturday (December 30), the last lottery draw of the year will be for a jackpot of 45 million euros.

According to Sachsenlotto, the first million prize of the year went to a player from Leipzig in February with 2.5 million. However, the man only came forward after a good month. The owner of his trusted lottery retailer had retired in the meantime, so the lucky player only had his ticket checked later.

Two seven-figure prizes were added in May - including the highest prize of the year at 8.4 million euros. According to Sachsenlotto, it went to a couple from the Zwickau district. In October, a player won 3.67 million euros in the supplementary lottery "Spiel 77".

In December, just three correct numbers were enough for a player from the Zwickau district to win millions. In a special "Santa Claus draw", three million euros were drawn from all picks with three correct numbers nationwide. One of the prizes went to Saxony. In the week before Christmas, a player from the district of Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge also won 1.7 million euros.

Source: www.stern.de