Six injured in traffic accident on the A73

Six people have been injured in a traffic accident on the A73 freeway near Nuremberg - three of them seriously. On Tuesday evening, between the Hafen-Süd and Münchener Straße junctions, a 92-year-old man stopped his car in the middle lane of the highway for reasons that are as yet unexplained,...

A warning triangle near the scene of an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Six people have been injured in a traffic accident on the A73 freeway near Nuremberg - three of them seriously. On Tuesday evening, between the Hafen-Süd and Münchener Straße junctions, a 92-year-old man stopped his car in the middle lane of the highway for reasons that are as yet unexplained, according to the police. A car approaching from behind hit the stationary car.

The 92-year-old's car skidded forward and collided with two other vehicles. The senior citizen and his 92-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, it was reported. The female passenger of another car involved in the accident was also taken to hospital for treatment.

