Accidents - Six injured in head-on car collision in Leverkusen

A 22-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic in Leverkusen and crashed head-on into the car of a 44-year-old woman. The woman and her five children, aged 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15, were injured in the collision early on Saturday evening, said a police spokeswoman. They were taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Witnesses had observed the driver overtaking another vehicle at high speed. The oncoming driver had tried to swerve out of the way. A blood sample was taken from the 22-year-old on suspicion of alcohol and drug consumption. It took several hours to secure the evidence at the scene of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de