Emergencies - Six injured in explosion on island of Rügen

An explosion occurred in a snack bar on the island of Rügen on New Year's Eve. Six people were injured, two of them seriously, the police announced on Monday morning. A gas cylinder in Göhren had caused a flash fire, followed by an explosion. The seriously injured were taken by rescue helicopter to hospitals in Berlin and Greifswald. According to the police, there was a New Year's Eve event on the Kurplatz at the time of the explosion.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de