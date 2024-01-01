Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlinemergenciespoliceexplosionmecklenburg-vorpommernnew year's evereprimandgreifswaldemergencyneubrandenburg

Six injured in explosion on island of Rügen

An explosion occurred in a snack bar on the island of Rügen on New Year's Eve. Six people were injured, two of them seriously, the police announced on Monday morning. A gas cylinder in Göhren had caused a flash fire, followed by an explosion. The seriously injured were taken by rescue...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - Six injured in explosion on island of Rügen

An explosion occurred in a snack bar on the island of Rügen on New Year's Eve. Six people were injured, two of them seriously, the police announced on Monday morning. A gas cylinder in Göhren had caused a flash fire, followed by an explosion. The seriously injured were taken by rescue helicopter to hospitals in Berlin and Greifswald. According to the police, there was a New Year's Eve event on the Kurplatz at the time of the explosion.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public