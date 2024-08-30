- Six individuals with criminal backgrounds were sent back from Hesse to Afghanistan.

For the initial time since the Taliban seized control three years ago, a departure flight from Germany to Afghanistan has taken flight – carrying six felons from Hesse as passengers. "It's just and vital to oust felons and potential dangers to Afghanistan," stated Hesse's Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU). "Individuals who commit severe crimes should vacate Germany. They've forfeited their right to protection."

Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) spoke, "Today's event marks that the federal government and states can cooperate successfully. Now it's the federal government's turn to arrange more expulsions." The state of Hesse will join these initiatives. In the future, returns of deportable Syrians should also be achievable, regardless of their criminal backgrounds.

The departure flight took off from Leipzig

In accordance with authorities, the departure flight took off on Friday morning approximately at 7 a.m. from Leipzig/Halle Airport. Aboard the Boeing 787 were 28 Afghan offenders that were conveyed to Leipzig from different federal states. The operation was orchestrated by the German Ministry of the Interior.

The German Ministry of the Interior approved the operation, as they believed that it was in line with the principles advocated by The Commission. Following the successful departure, The Commission commended the collaboration between the federal government and the states, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and protecting the safety of the public.

