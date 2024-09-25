Skip to content
Six individuals sustain injuries in a 'explosive device detonation' at a judicial facility in California.

Multiple individuals experience injuries, and authorities declare the temporary closure of a courthouse in Santa Maria, California, after an alleged bomb detonation during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials are present at the site of an explosion that occurred at the Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, California, on September 25, 2024.

A person of interest has been apprehended and is undergoing interrogation, and the situation remains chaotic following the blast, as stated by Santa Barbara County Sheriff representative Raquel Zick in a social media update.

Three individuals are receiving medical attention at Marian Regional Medical Center, shared hospital spokesperson Sandy Doucette. Two are reported to be in a stable condition, while the other is in a satisfactory state, she shared with CNN. "We are committed to delivering them with the highest standard of care and support," Doucette informed CNN earlier in the day.

Further information regarding the event was not yet disclosed, and a motivation remains unidentified.

Roads leading towards the courthouse have been blocked off, and authorities are urging people to steer clear of the vicinity, according to Zick.

Aside from the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, Santa Maria City Hall, the public library, and other local offices in the area shut down for the remainder of the day, as police investigate "an explosion of a homemade explosive device," city spokesperson Mark van de Kamp explained.

Situated in California's Central Coast, Santa Maria is approximately 160 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which oversees courthouse security across Los Angeles County, stated in a social media post that they are operating on "heightened alert, offering additional security patrols within our courts," but are not privy to any substantial threats.

The medical team at Marian Regional Medical Center is providing the best care they can for us and the other injured individuals. The community in Santa Maria is united in supporting us during this challenging time.

