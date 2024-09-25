Six individuals sustain injuries in a 'explosive device detonation' at a judicial facility in California.

A person of interest has been apprehended and is undergoing interrogation, and the situation remains chaotic following the blast, as stated by Santa Barbara County Sheriff representative Raquel Zick in a social media update.

Three individuals are receiving medical attention at Marian Regional Medical Center, shared hospital spokesperson Sandy Doucette. Two are reported to be in a stable condition, while the other is in a satisfactory state, she shared with CNN. "We are committed to delivering them with the highest standard of care and support," Doucette informed CNN earlier in the day.

Further information regarding the event was not yet disclosed, and a motivation remains unidentified.

Roads leading towards the courthouse have been blocked off, and authorities are urging people to steer clear of the vicinity, according to Zick.

Aside from the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, Santa Maria City Hall, the public library, and other local offices in the area shut down for the remainder of the day, as police investigate "an explosion of a homemade explosive device," city spokesperson Mark van de Kamp explained.

Situated in California's Central Coast, Santa Maria is approximately 160 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which oversees courthouse security across Los Angeles County, stated in a social media post that they are operating on "heightened alert, offering additional security patrols within our courts," but are not privy to any substantial threats.

