Six individuals perished in a missile strike on Odessa.

Six Individuals Have Perished and Eleven More Sustained Injuries, Seven Critically, as Per Official Reports, in a Russian Missile Attack on the Ukrainian Coastal City of Odessa. The Focus was once again the Port Infrastructure, as Declared by the Military Governor of the Region, Oleh Kiper. A Commerical Vessel Flown under the Panamanian Flag was Hit. All the Victims are Ukrainian Citizens. Kiper Reports that this is the Third Attack on a Civilian Vessel in the Last Four Days, a Strategy by Russia to obstruct the Grain Corridor Established by Ukraine.

22:58 Russian Court Imposes Hefty Prison Sentence on ActivistA Russian court convicted an activist to twelve years behind bars on allegations of backing a pro-Ukrainian organization. Eugene Mishchenko allegedly disseminated information to the illicit Russian Freedom Legion, a sect primarily composed of Russian Putin opponents, as claimed by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Mishchenko is one of a group who commemorates the 2015 assassination of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov on a Moscow bridge, as per the independent Russian news portal Mediazona. This faction, known as the "Nemtsov Bridge," frequently lays flowers and lights candles at the spot where Nemtsov was killed. The police continuously remove the impromptu memorial. The trial against Mishchenko coincides with Nemtsov's 65th birthday.**

21:59 "All Democracies": Zelenskyy Urges Extensive EU GrowthUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated for the European Union to unite the entire continent and incorporate "all democratic nations of Europe." "Despite existing conflicts, it is crucial to maintain our European unity as steadfast as possible," Zelenskyy expressed at a summit in Croatia with heads of state and government from Balkan countries. He also signed an accord with Croatia covering sectors such as defense and mine clearance. "If Europe does not unite today, it will not be peaceful, so the ongoing accessions processes should culminate in a resolution," he continued. Zelenskyy is not only promoting Ukraine's EU membership, which began in June, but also the admission of several Balkan countries who have been waiting for EU membership for years.**

21:25 Kyiv's Military Reports Destruction of Russian Drone Depot in KrasnodarThe Ukrainian military has reportedly destroyed a drone base in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. After a direct hit, a subsequent explosion was recorded, the General Staff in Kyiv reported. Approximately 400 drones of the Iranian variety Shahed were kept in the attacked building. "The demolition of the Shahed drone base will considerably diminish the Russian occupiers' capacity to terrify the inhabitants of Ukrainian cities and villages," it stated. Russian authorities have verified a fire in a warehouse near the village of Oktyabrsky. The area has been sealed off, with approximately 800 square meters of the site ablaze, the regional operational headquarters in the Krasnodar region reported. The coordinates match those of the drone strike reported by Kyiv. The operational headquarters does not mention the cause of the fire or the items stored there.**

20:51 Southeastern Europe Summit: Twelve Countries Demand Russia's Exit from Occupied Ukrainian TerritoriesTwelve southeastern European states and Turkey have agreed that Russia's withdrawal from all occupied territories in Ukraine is a prerequisite for peace. They endorsed the peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and backed Ukraine's admission to NATO. This is stated in the final declaration of their summit in Croatian Dubrovnik, which they signed together with Zelenskyy. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, known for his delicate diplomacy between the West and Russia, also signed the declaration. Vucic was successful in having a previously proposed demand for sanctions against Russia removed from the summit's final declaration, as reported by Croatian media.**

20:20 EU Nations Approve Path for 35-Billion-Euro Loan to UkraineRepresentatives of EU countries have paved the way for financial aid to Ukraine. An agreement reached in Brussels authorizes a loan of up to 35 billion euros for the besieged country, as announced by the EU member states' representation. This loan is to be repaid with interest using frozen assets of the Russian central bank. The funds form part of a broader aid package decided by the group of major Western industrialized countries (G7) in the summer. This package provides for loans of up to 50 billion US dollars (approximately 46 billion euros) funded by Russian assets.**

19:48 Russia Alleges Recaptures in KurskAs per its own accounts, the Russian army has regained control of two villages in the Russian border region of Kursk from Ukraine. The "offensive operations" are ongoing, and "the localities of Nowaja Sorotschina and Pokrowski have been reclaimed," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian troops.

19:18 Latvian Border Patrol Accuses Belarus of Large-Scale Aid in Migrant SmugglingThe Latvian border patrol alleges that the authorities of the autocratic-ruled neighboring country Belarus are aiding migrants in their attempt to cross the border. "Without the cooperation of the Belarusian officials, it wouldn't be possible for such a large number of individuals to reach the Belarusian border, stay there, and illegally cross the border undetected," asserts chief Guntis Pujats on television. During a special operation on Tuesday, 46 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally were apprehended after a one-hour chase. "In actuality, it's also clear that the majority of the illegal immigration is primarily orchestrated by the Belarusian authorities," says Pujats. The Latvian border patrol chief also accused the security forces of the neighboring country of working with smugglers and organized crime. The detained migrants were reported to be Somali citizens who were then returned to Belarus. The controversy arises that the smugglers' vehicle was disguised as a police vehicle - complete with flashing lights and unique paintwork. The origin of the equipment is yet to be clarified.

18:46 Russian Oil Depot on Crimea Still Aflame

Two days following a Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, a Russian oil facility situated on the southern coast of the annexed peninsula continues to burn. Satellite images captured by the European Earth observation program Copernicus around noon reveal a vast plume of smoke enveloping the oil depot in Feodosia, visible from approximately 800 kilometers away.

18:12 Zelensky Outlines End to War by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggests that the situation on the battlefield offers an opportunity to end the war by 2025 at the latest. "In October, November, and December, we have the opportunity to steer things towards peace and lasting stability," Zelensky stated at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. "The situation on the battlefield presents an opportunity to make this decision – the decision for decisive action to end the war by 2025 at the latest." Zelensky also plans to discuss international peace initiatives and cooperation on the path to EU and NATO membership.

17:37 Macron Visits Ukrainian Troops Training in FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron has visited Ukrainian troops in France for the first time, showcasing his support for Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. Macron inspected a military camp in eastern France, but the exact location of the base will not be disclosed for security reasons. French military personnel are training 2,300 Ukrainian troops there, teaching them how to use weapons supplied by France and subjecting them to combat-like conditions with stress, noise, and drones to prepare them for deployment. This is the first time Macron has met some of the 15,000 Ukrainian troops France has trained since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to Visit Berlin on FridayUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. This was confirmed to the news agency Reuters by sources familiar with the plans. Previously, US President Joe Biden had to cancel his Germany visit at short notice due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine summit in Ramstein scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed.

16:38 Russian Arms Depot on Fire: Region Declares State of EmergencyRussian authorities have declared a state of emergency in a western region following Ukraine's attack on an arms depot during the night. (See entry at 13:00.) The local branch of the Emergency Ministry reported that a state of emergency had been declared in a district of the Bryansk region following "explosions of explosive materials." The Ukrainian military claimed they had attacked a depot containing rockets and artillery ammunition, including some from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. Russia and North Korea deny any mutual arms deliveries.

16:05 Horrific Videos: How Russians Terrorize CiviliansIn the Ukrainian region of Kherson, an increasing number of fatal Russian air attacks are being reported, with locals accusing the invaders of conducting a "manhunt" and deliberately targeting civilians or civilian vehicles. Numerous videos are said to depict these attacks using drones.

15:32 Refugee Group Terrorizes District in KielA group of around 30 refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian border region with Turkey have been causing issues in the Kiel district of Wik for months. There have been numerous incidents of disturbances, thefts, and violations of the law, as reported by Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. Now, it is being considered whether the group can be redistributed to different accommodations in other districts. Additionally, the city is attempting to involve residents to prevent further issues.

15:01 Donetsk: Not a Single Building Intact in City of TorezApproximately 1200 people remain in the city of Torez in the Donetsk Oblast, where no building has been spared due to Russian shelling. The head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin, informed the news program 24/7 that the living conditions in the city are poor, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is challenging due to constant attacks. Nevertheless, the remaining residents refuse to leave the city.

Due to President Joe Biden's scrapped visit to Germany, all subsequent scheduled multilateral gatherings will also be scrapped, as per the German administration. No encounters with the leaders of the USA, France, and UK will happen, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will trek to Berlin post-Biden's cancellation over the weekend. The meeting of state leaders in the Ramstein format to uphold Ukraine will likewise be scrapped. Hebestreit negated any negative fallout on Ukraine from this cancellation. "I've got no detrimental feedback from Ukraine," he said. Ukraine comprehends Biden's decision to remain in the USA due to the heavy hurricane and recognizes that it can rely on the support of the USA, Germany, and other allies.

In Finland's president Alexander Stubb's view, "NATO 3.0" is now being formed. "I am positively certain that we are now witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he stated at a press conference in Brussels, adding: "We are returning to NATO's original role as a deterrent and robust military alliance, as a threat arises from the east, principally from Russia." Within the alliance, there is a mutual comprehension of the current security requirements, "and I believe it's now extremely imperative that we focus on both deterrence and defense."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Croatia for talks. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we will discuss further defense cooperation, the treatment of our wounded fighters, and also the reconstruction of Ukraine," the head of state penned on X. He will also participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit with around a dozen Southeast European nations, where the execution of the peace plan and Ukraine's integration into the European Union and military alliance NATO will be discussed.

As per Ukrainian reports, the military attacked a Russian arms depot in the Bryansk region throughout the night. Twelve drones were allegedly used in the attack, as announced by the Ukrainian military. The depot, which stored drones, explosives, and ammunition from North Korea, ignited due to falling debris, it was further reported. Videos on social media supposedly show the fire on the premises.

The Ramstein meeting set for Saturday to aid Ukraine has likewise been postponed following US President Joe Biden's cancellation of his visit to Germany. "Polish President Andrzej Duda will not attend a summit on Ukraine in Ramstein because it will not transpire as planned after US President Joe Biden decided not to join," said Duda's consultant Mieszko Pawlak. "The meeting has been postponed (...), but at the moment we have no information about when it will be rescheduled." Stefan Mair, director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), does not view the postponement as a signal for a shift in Ukraine policy. It was only expected that additional assistance for Ukraine would be reaffirmed.

Russia has refuted the findings of US journalist Bob Woodward on repeated conversations between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. "No, that's untrue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov imparted to the Russian news website "RBK." He referred to a pre-published excerpt from Woodward's upcoming book "War," which states that Trump, according to an unnamed source, had communicated with Putin up to seven times since leaving the White House in early 2021. Woodward also reports that Trump secretly sent coronavirus tests to the Russian president throughout his presidency, despite scarcities in the USA.

A majority of Russians view Germany as a hostile nation due to its backing for Ukraine. According to a representative survey by the independent Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62 percent of Russians have an unfavorable or fairly unfavorable opinion of Germany. In 2019, it was the opposite way around: 61 percent of the Russian population had a positive or fairly positive view of Germany. Levada Center director Lev Gudkov attributes the responses to the increased anti-German propaganda in Russia. "Germany has surpassed Ukraine and Poland as hostile nations," he said. Only the US and Britain are seen as greater adversaries by the Russian population.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stern words for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In a debate following the speech, she criticized Orban's self-proclaimed "peace initiative" in the Ukraine war and his visit to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. "There are still some who attribute the aggressive war not to Putin's thirst for power, but to Ukraine's longing for freedom," said von der Leyen.

Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy calls Biden's trip cancellation "absolutely dispiriting." He also anticipates a power shortage in his country in a few weeks.

The German military asserts that "Russian artillery superiority is no longer as high as in the spring."

German military reports "notable enhancements" in ammunition supply. "Prevailing Russian artillery advantage is no longer as high as it was during spring, it has declined from 8:1 to roughly 3:1," stated Christian Freuding, head of the special staff Ukraine in the Federal Ministry of Defense, to the German editorial network (RND). This is due to boosted production capacities in Western nations and a "substantially more potent" Ukrainian arms industry. "Production figures, for instance, for drones show commendable progress, aiming to manufacture 1.5 million by the year's end." Nonetheless, Freuding noted, "resources remain limited overall."

10:36 Ukraine Convicts Two "Doomsday" Cybercriminals

A Ukrainian court has found two members of the "Doomsday" hacker group, backed by the Russian FSB, guilty in absentia for executing over 5,000 cyberattacks on Ukrainian entities and critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) disclosed this. The unnamed hackers mainly focused on internal systems in various ministries, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, gaining access to classified document management systems and servers containing confidential data on secret government structures. The two FSB agents were earlier SBU workers on occupied Crimea before voluntarily joining the FSB following Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014, as mentioned by the SBU. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and unauthorized access to computer systems.

10:02 Orbán: Trump Will Not Delay to "Establish Peace"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán repeatedly reiterates his belief that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is fit to bridge peace between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference, he asserted if Trump emerges victorious in the US elections, he will not delay until January to "establish peace," adding, "(He) will act promptly, such that European heads of state and government have no room for leisure." He refrained from elaborating on his statement.

09:25 Report: Russia Boosts Impact on US ElectionsAccording to US intelligence authorities, Russia remains persistently intervening in the impending US presidential election. The Russian offensive is primarily geared towards amplifying the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and discrediting the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, as per "Voice of America". "Moscow uses a multitude of affiliates to sway the congressional elections, primarily targeting the US populace against pro-Ukraine policies and politicians," the report states. "We've observed these actors intensify their activities as the election day draws near," a senior US intelligence official noted.

08:55 Ukraine Announces Russian Drone Attack on OdessaFive individuals were injured in a Russian drone assault on Odessa, as reported by the Ukrainian government. Governor Oleh Kiper announced this via Telegram. A fire also ignited in an incomplete building, and a medical facility underwent damage. Russian forces allegedly attacked ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, damaging an industrial plant, but no casualties were recorded. According to Governor Filip Pronin.

08:22 Zelensky: Calls for More and Swift Military SuccessesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging for quicker accomplishments on the battlefield. In his evening address, he stated that Ukrainian forces must acquire and implement advanced weapons to achieve these objectives. He had earlier consulted with the top military leaders responsible for increasing Ukraine's weapons inventory. He emphasized the significance of drones, electronic warfare, and missiles. "Our national missile program, with all its elements, is particularly at the forefront. More victories are required, both on the front lines and on Russian sovereign territory," Zelensky emphasized. "Results are required speedily." All necessary preparations for this are underway.

07:50 Russia Claims Ukrainian Drone Assaults on Five CitiesThe Russian Ministry of Defense reports Ukrainian drone intrusions in Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. According to the report, Russia's air defense units succeeded in downing 47 Ukrainian drones targeted at Western Russia. No casualties were reported. A blaze caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area in the southern part of Rostov, on the border with Ukraine, was rapidly extinguished, as reported by Governor Vasily Golubyev on Telegram. He added that no other damages were sustained. The mayor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that rescue services are present at locations where debris fell - whether damages are evident remains uncertain. Russian authorities seldom disclose the full extent of damages inflicted by Ukrainian raids.

07:20 US Military Displays List of Potentially Beneficial Weapon Systems for UkraineThe commander of the US military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has compiled a listing of US weapon systems that could bolster Ukraine's struggle against Russia but have yet to be dispensed by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground missiles and the communication system Link 16, which enables better interaction between combat systems within NATO, according to CNN sources. Ukraine had formerly petitioned for both systems. Cavoli did not expatiate on why the US has yet to distribute these systems. US authorities had previously raised concerns about sensitive US technology ending up in Russian hands. The catalog is said to be attached to a secret report outlining the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:44 Report: Putin Eliminates Preferred Villa in Sochi - Due to Fears of Drone AttacksInvestigative journalists have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the destruction of his summer residence in Sochi. Putin's reasoning, as per the independent Russian media company "Proekt," stems from concerns regarding potential Ukrainian drone assaults. "Proekt" published satellite images showing Putin's villa "Botscharow Rutschej" in Sochi from 2023, followed by a conspicuous empty space in the same location in 2024. The surrounding vegetation has also noticeably thickened. "He no longer visits Sochi due to concerns for his safety. The President is wary of drone attacks," Proekt stated in reference to the images. "In its place, there's now a gaping hole." As reported by Proekt, "Botscharow Rutschej" is one of Putin's beloved properties.

06:10 In Case of His Death: Harris Suggests Succession Plan to ZelenskyUS Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to develop a contingency plan for leadership in the event of his death or capture, according to prominent US journalist Bob Woodward in his latest book "War." Woodward claimed that Harris informed Zelensky that the presidency required a succession plan "if he [Zelensky] is captured, killed, or unable to govern," as reported by CNN from Woodward's book. The conversation supposedly took place during the Munich Security Conference prior to the Russian invasion. Woodward cited Harris's fear that it may have been their last encounter with Zelensky alive.

04:56 Biden Will Not Attend Ukraine Summit in Ramstein In-personUS President Biden will not physically attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein, confirmed Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. The impact on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's schedule is still being determined. Originally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to join Biden on the trip, but he has now canceled his visit to Germany as well. Biden postponed his planned trips to Germany and Angola following the approach of Hurricane "Milton" to Florida. There's now a possibility that Biden will participate in the summit digitally, alongside approximately 50 NATO member states.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Intends to Provide Additional Aid to UkraineGermany's Federal Ministry of Defense is planning to offer further extensive support to Ukraine. "We have recently secured an additional 400 million euros through the Bundestag alone for the year 2024. This enables us to implement 50 projects this year with a total volume of 1.4 billion euros," stated Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force, to the editorial network Germany. Freuding referenced the delivery of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. The overall ammunition availability has also significantly improved. "Russia's artillery superiority has decreased from 8:1 to approximately 3:1 since the spring," explained Freuding, seeing potential for Ukrainian military action despite growing Russian pressure in the Donbass.

02:19 Russia: Former Murder Convict Kills AgainA Russian man, who had previously served a sentence for murder, has reportedly taken another woman's life after returning from the war against Ukraine. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the Saratov region on the Volga for murder after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in a store. Previously, he had been sentenced to imprisonment for murdering his wife in a store in 2021. Both women had attempted to leave the suspect. Having volunteered for the war against Ukraine and purchased his pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the suspect returned home as a freed man.

01:37 Russia Blocks DiscordRussia has limited access to the online messaging platform, Discord. The messaging service is being restricted "due to violations of Russian legislation requirements relating to the prohibition of messages for terrorist and extremist purposes," said the media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to Roskomnadzor, Discord had not complied with an order to remove nearly 1,000 inappropriate contents from October 1. Roskomnadzor claimed that the platform was being actively utilized by criminals.

00:29 Protester Harms Herself in Russian CourtA Russian opposition activist injured herself during a court hearing in protest against her sentence. The activist, Olga Suworowa, cut her veins in the Krasnoyarsk courtroom, Siberia, as reported by the women's rights organization Soft Force on Telegram. A video published by the group showed Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm. The organization Soft Force was founded in 2022 prior to the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

23:16 Ukraine: Upcoming Peace Summit Likely to be DelayedUkraine is reportedly preparing for potential delays in the second peace summit, originally planned for November. The preparations are under the responsibility of the Ukrainian presidential administration, led by Andriy Yermak. His advisor, Daria Sariwna, informed the news portal "Telegraf" that a November date was unlikely to be met. Nevertheless, planning for the subsequent summit should proceed, Sariwna added on Telegram. Currently, discussions on individual components of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan are taking place. The final thematic conference, focusing on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchange, is scheduled for October 30 and 31. The decision regarding the summit's date will be made following the completion of the thematic conferences.

22:15 Assaults in Various Ukrainian Regions Post AirstrikesRussian assaults on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have led to the death of two locals, as reported by local authorities. Over 30 individuals have been injured, as announced by Governor Oleg Synegubov on digital platforms. Other Ukrainian regions are also reporting casualties. In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, a 71-year-old lost their life due to a drone attack, as per Governor Ivan Fedorov's statement. A fatal incident was also reported in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

21:40 Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Applying Pressure on Russian Troops in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirms that Ukrainian forces are exerting significant pressure on Russian troops situated in the Russian region of Kursk. The military has been safeguarding Russian territory there for three months, he mentioned in his nightly video address. Prior to that, he met with top-level commanders.

21:08 Ukrainian Intelligence Detains Kremlin War AdvocateUkraine's SBU intelligence service has apprehended a suspected double agent charged with aiding Russia's war efforts on behalf of the Kremlin, as announced by the SBU. Dmitro Chystylin was detained during an event in Moldova and is accused of treason and inciting Russian aggression. He faces a life sentence and is currently in custody.

20:35 Orbán Perceives Ukraine as the LoserHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expresses his belief that Ukraine lacks the means to emerge victorious against Russia on the battlefield. Dialogue and direct/indirect communication between the adversaries are necessary, he opined in Strasbourg. A ceasefire should be implemented to save lives. Orbán's government is considered pro-Russian among EU members.

20:00 Kyiv Discloses Russian CasualtiesUkraine's defense ministry has disclosed new statistics concerning Russian losses. Since the onset of the large-scale invasion in February 2022, approximately 663,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed. Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks, nearly 696 aircraft and helicopters, along with other equipment.

18:30 EU Reinforces Sanctions Against RussiaThe EU has sanctioned supplementary measures to counter Russian destabilization initiatives. The updated legal framework enables sanctions to be imposed on individuals and organizations responsible for manipulating elections, cyber attacks, sabotage, and migrant exploitation, among other activities. Russia has been accused of purposely sending migrants to Finland. Sanctions against specific individuals and organizations will soon be implemented, EU diplomats suggested. Their assets in the EU will be frozen, and they will be prohibited from entering the EU.

18:00 NATO: Ukraine Faces Harsh Winter Since War CommencedNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg foresees that Ukraine might endure its toughest winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. NATO will offer more assistance to the government in Kyiv, he stated at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Explore previous developments here.

The President of the Council could play a crucial role in negotiating the release of Ukrainian activist Eugene Mishchenko, currently serving a twelve-year prison sentence in Russia, as a gesture of goodwill toward Ukraine.

With the Focus of the European Union being the unification of the entire continent and the integration of "all democratic nations of Europe," as advocated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of the Council could play a significant role in facilitating Ukraine's EU membership process.

Read also: