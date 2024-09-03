Unraveling Drama Series titled 'Homicide in the Scenic View' - Six fresh installments of the enigmatic television show.

Onward and upward! Following a summer break, the second half of the fifth season (since April 16th) of the popular crime-comedy series "Murder by Window" starts today, September 3rd, Tuesday. The remaining six episodes will air – with one exception – every Tuesday at prime time, beginning at 20:15. The rollercoaster starts with episode eight, "Marie's Repeat," which bears a resemblance to classic films like the US comedy "Groundhog Day" (1993) starring Bill Murray (73) and Andie MacDowell (66), and the action thriller "Run Lola Run" (1998) featuring Franka Potente (50) in the titular role.

"Murder by Window - Marie's Repeat" - The Season's Second Half Kick-off

Commissioner Marie Gabler (Katharina Wackernagel, 45) awakens from a chilling nightmare where her on-again-off-again love, Gisbert Cremer (Kai Schumann, 48), is deceased. To her surprise, reality reveals a different scenario that morning: Her ex-husband's divorce papers are delivered. To add to her misery, her police colleagues Heino Fuß (Sebastian Schwarz, 40) and Jennifer Dickel (Eva Bühnen, 28) insist on compulsory firearms training.

Despite the current turbulence in her relationship with Gisbert, he now demands a heartfelt declaration of love from her. When Marie hesitates, Gisbert walks away hurt, and an unfortunate incident occurs...

Has the chilling dream from the previous night materialized into reality? Marie finds herself stuck in a Groundhog Day-like time loop and must navigate her way out.

3rd September - "Marie's Repeat"

10th September - "The Murder Game"

17th September - "Renate"

24th September - "Mini Golf Mafia"

Exception: 1st October - Start of the four-part mini-series "Herrhausen"

8th October - "Women in Black"

15th October - "Day of Reckoning"

The entire fifth season is also accessible in the ARD Mediathek starting September 3rd.

Rebound Success After a Lengthy Break

In the initial three seasons of "Murder by Window" (2008-2014), Commissioner Sophie Haas (Caroline Peters, 52), who was forcibly transferred to the picturesque Eifeldorf of Hengasch against her will, solved the local murder cases alongside her local police colleagues Dietmar Schäffer (Bjarne Mädel, 56) and Bärbel Schmied (Meike Droste, 44).

After an eight-year break, the broadcaster took a chance: In spring 2022, the first new season (series season four) aired with a revamped ensemble. However, this new team – consisting of Cologne criminal commissioner Marie Gabler (Wackernagel), who is also forced to investigate in the small town against her will, along with the local police officers Heino Fuß (Schwarz) and Jennifer Dickel (Bühnen) – managed to captivate the audience.

I'm not sure if this situation in "Murder by Window" is a sign of things to come, but it feels eerily similar to stories where the protagonist is stuck in a time loop.

Despite my reservations about participating in the compulsory firearms training, I'll have to comply – I'm not sure if refusing would be the best option given the current situation.

