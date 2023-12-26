District of Leipzig - Six-figure damage after fire in warehouse

A fire in a warehouse in Wurzen(Leipzig district) caused extensive damage at the beginning of the week. No one was injured. As the police announced on Tuesday, the fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the district of Kühren. According to initial findings, several pallets of packaging material caught fire and the fire then spread to adjacent partition walls. The exact cause is still being investigated. The damage was estimated to be in the low six-figure range.

