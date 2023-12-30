Skip to content
Six ATMs blown up in the north

Criminals blew up ATMs six times in Schleswig-Holstein in 2023. There was another attempt. Although there were more cases in previous years, there were also more attempts.

A blown up cash machine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The number of ATM blasts in Schleswig-Holstein has risen minimally this year, while the number of attempts has fallen. "There is currently no sign of a significant increase or decrease in these acts," a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office told the German Press Agency. In six cases, perpetrators blew up ATMs. In a further case, there was only one attempt. The last known blast was on December 22 in Ahrensbök near Lübeck. In 2022, there had been a total of nine cases, five of which were attempts.

The numbers have always fluctuated in Schleswig-Holstein in recent years, said the spokesperson. In the meantime, the perpetrators have also predominantly used solid explosives in the north. Banks and savings banks in Schleswig-Holstein have begun to upgrade their ATMs and improve their security. "This has led to the perpetrators being unable to get hold of the money on several occasions this year, despite successful detonation."

In one case from Oststeinbek (Stormarn district), an arrest was made in Lower Saxony in 2023. "The main trial is currently underway and a verdict is expected shortly," said the spokeswoman.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

