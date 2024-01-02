Skip to content
Siwsiwadse absent from the start of training for Karlsruher SC

Second division soccer team Karlsruher SC has resumed training without striker Budu Siwsiwadse. The Georgian was given an extra day's leave to deal with visa formalities. In cold and wet weather, coach Christian Eichner got an initial overview of the fitness of his professionals in front of two...

Karlsruhe coach Christian Eichner gestures. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Second division soccer team Karlsruher SC has resumed training without striker Budu Siwsiwadse. The Georgian was given an extra day off to complete visa formalities. In cold and wet weather, coach Christian Eichner got an initial overview of the fitness of his professionals in front of two dozen fans on Tuesday.

"The conditions were certainly not ideal now, but they will get better from Sunday," said the KSC coach. After the first few days of training, the team from Baden will fly to Estepona in Andalusia for their winter training camp until January 14.

On Friday, the team in twelfth place in the table will play a friendly match against third division side SSV Ulm at the Wildpark. KSC will play its second test match on January 9 against FC Luzern from the Swiss Super League. On January 13, Karlsruhe will conclude their training camp in Spain with a match against league rivals 1. FC Nürnberg. The second half of the season begins for KSC on January 19 against bottom-of-the-table VfL Osnabrück.

Eichner was cautious about a possible winter transfer. "I believe that something can and will happen. But it will only happen if it makes sense," he said. Due to the quality of his squad, he is completely relaxed about the matter.

