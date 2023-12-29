District of Nordhausen - Situation in Windehausen continues to normalize after flooding

In the town of Windehausen (Nordhausen district), which was temporarily evacuated due to flooding, the situation is continuing to normalize before the turn of the year. "The groundwater is continuing to recede," said the mayor of Heringen, Matthias Marquardt (Left Party), on Friday. The clean-up work and damage assessment are underway. Not all cellars are dry again yet. The residents of the district of Heringen were able to return to their homes on Thursday. According to the mayor, non-residents are still not allowed to enter the village for the time being - to protect them from "disaster tourists".

A shuttle bus service was also set up for residents on Friday to relieve the town of private vehicles during the clean-up work. According to the mayor, normality should return on Saturday. Marquardt said that he did not expect any new problems in Winderhausen due to the forecast of new heavy rainfall in the southern Harz region. The German Weather Service (DWD) has announced new heavy rainfall in the southern Harz region from Friday afternoon.

However, a transformer station in Auleben, which also belongs to Heringen, is causing concern. It is threatened by water backing up from the Kelbra reservoir in Saxony-Anhalt. "If the station fails, it will be critical and there will be no power for the water pumps in the entire Goldene Aue," says Marquardt. The Goldene Aue is a landscape crossed by the River Helme between Nordhausen (Thuringia) and Sangerhausen (Saxony-Anhalt).

At Christmas, Windehausen was flooded by meltwater from the Zorge river and groundwater that had been pushed upwards after heavy rainfall. The town was evacuated.

Source: www.stern.de