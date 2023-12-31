Disaster declaration - Situation in the southern Harz region remains tense

After the district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency due to the flooding, the situation there has hardly calmed down so far. The situation is tense despite stagnating water levels, the district announced on Sunday. The threatened villages are located on the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

On Sunday night, around 130 emergency services secured a heavily soaked dyke along the River Helme with thousands of sandbags. The dykes were closely monitored, according to the district's announcement.

The district had justified the disaster situation with the long duration of the defense measures against the flood situation. Although the water discharge from the Kelbra dam is currently not being increased any further, considerable damage must already be assumed. In addition, further concrete protective measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of local residents.

With the declaration of a disaster, responsibility for coordinating the defensive measures is transferred to the district. This means that supra-local assistance, for example from the German Armed Forces, can also be requested.

Source: www.stern.de