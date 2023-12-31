Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssundayemergenciessangerhausenthuringiasaxony-anhaltfloodcatastrophedistrict of mansfeld-südharzgermany

Situation in the southern Harz region remains tense

After the district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency due to the flooding, the situation there has hardly calmed down so far. The situation is tense despite stagnating water levels, the district announced on Sunday. The threatened villages are located on the Helme river on the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Water from the Elbe flows through the open Pretzien weir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Water from the Elbe flows through the open Pretzien weir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Disaster declaration - Situation in the southern Harz region remains tense

After the district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency due to the flooding, the situation there has hardly calmed down so far. The situation is tense despite stagnating water levels, the district announced on Sunday. The threatened villages are located on the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

On Sunday night, around 130 emergency services secured a heavily soaked dyke along the River Helme with thousands of sandbags. The dykes were closely monitored, according to the district's announcement.

The district had justified the disaster situation with the long duration of the defense measures against the flood situation. Although the water discharge from the Kelbra dam is currently not being increased any further, considerable damage must already be assumed. In addition, further concrete protective measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of local residents.

With the declaration of a disaster, responsibility for coordinating the defensive measures is transferred to the district. This means that supra-local assistance, for example from the German Armed Forces, can also be requested.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public