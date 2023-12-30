Flood situation - Situation in Hatten remains critical: firecracker ban lifted

The flood situation in Hatten near Oldenburg remains critical. However, the water levels are stable and there are no new places where dykes need to be secured, the municipality announced on Saturday. Dike protection measures already underway should be completed by the evening. Residents of a residential area that had been evacuated as a precautionary measure would then probably be able to return to their homes from Sunday.

There are currently 400 emergency services working in the municipality. Among other things, tracked vehicles and helicopters are being used to secure dykes, which will also be constantly monitored in the coming days.

A ban on fireworks planned for New Year's Eve will not be introduced in the municipality after all. The situation has been reassessed, according to the town hall. However, Mayor Guido Heinsich (non-party) warned that citizens should handle fireworks responsibly so as not to unnecessarily burden the emergency services.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de