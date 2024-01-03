Police - Situation eased after flood warning

After a flood warning for parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the night into Wednesday was calm. "We don't have any problems at the moment," explained the Rostock police in the morning. The police stations in Schwerin and Neubrandenburg also reported no storm-related incidents overnight. There was no damage or operations due to flooding here.

The continuous rain on Tuesday is expected to continue on Wednesday. According to forecasts from the German Weather Service (DWD), the rain will only slowly subside in the evening. In some areas, there will be gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

DWD forecast as of 3.57 a.m. Interstate flood control center

