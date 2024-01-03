Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsweatherheavymecklenburg-vorpommernpoliceflood warningstorm surgestormneubrandenburgfloodrostock

Situation eased after flood warning

After a flood warning for parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the night into Wednesday was calm. "We don't have any problems at the moment," explained the Rostock police in the morning. The police stations in Schwerin and Neubrandenburg also reported no storm-related incidents overnight....

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police - Situation eased after flood warning

After a flood warning for parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the night into Wednesday was calm. "We don't have any problems at the moment," explained the Rostock police in the morning. The police stations in Schwerin and Neubrandenburg also reported no storm-related incidents overnight. There was no damage or operations due to flooding here.

The continuous rain on Tuesday is expected to continue on Wednesday. According to forecasts from the German Weather Service (DWD), the rain will only slowly subside in the evening. In some areas, there will be gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

DWD forecast as of 3.57 a.m. Interstate flood control center

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pensioner dies in apartment fire in Eibenstock

A 72-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Eibenstock (Erzgebirgskreis) on Wednesday night. According to the Chemnitz police department, another woman (84) was taken to hospital with injuries. Two residents of the house were uninjured, another woman was rescued with a turntable ladder...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pensioner dies in apartment fire in Eibenstock

A 72-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Eibenstock (Erzgebirgskreis) on Wednesday night. According to the Chemnitz police department, another woman (84) was taken to hospital with injuries. Two residents of the house were uninjured, another woman was rescued with a turntable ladder...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public