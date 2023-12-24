Sister Angel mourns the death of Bobbie Jean Carter

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies unexpectedly at the age of 41. Sister Angel Carter says goodbye to her and gives an insight into a traumatic childhood.

After Bobbie Jean Carter died in Florida at the age of 41, her sister Angel Carter, twin sister of Aaron Carter, who has also already passed away, said goodbye in an Instagram post. "You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. When I was growing up, I was your baby and you were my best friend," she wrote alongside photos of her sister. Life hasn't been fair to Bobbie Jean, "I know that. Sometimes it feels like you didn't have a chance, no matter what," the 36-year-old continued.

It's incredibly important for children to experience innocence "instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering, especially at such a young age," the post continues. "I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you have been put in this situation. I share the pain we experienced in our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have a chance at a better life." "Barriers need to be broken down, stigmas removed and a society created in which the search for mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement".

Alcohol excesses of the parents

In November 2022, Bobbie Jean's brother and former teen star Aaron Carter passed away. He drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs. The death was classified as an accident. In 2012, his then 25-year-old sister Leslie died of an overdose. The family also includes Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the oldest in the family at 43.

Angel Carter gave an interview to People magazine last August in which she spoke about her "toxic family dynamic" in the past. Angel recalled the alcohol abuse of her parents Jane Schneck and Robert Gene Carter in the interview with the tabloid. Her parents' addiction and Aaron and Nick's early exposure to fame and fortune had a negative impact on the whole family: "Fame and money took over in our family."

