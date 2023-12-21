Mariah Carey - Singer visits the White House

Mariah Carey (54) is considered the queen of Christmas thanks to her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Now the singer has even made it to the White House. She visited US President Joe Biden (81) and Vice President Kamala Harris (59) with her children and, of course, toured the legendary Christmas decorations at the seat of government in Washington.

In conversation with Joe Biden

On Wednesday, Mariah Carey posted several pictures of the visit on her Instagram page. She was accompanied by her twins Moroccan and Monroe (12). One photo shows the trio talking to the President, while another shows Carey and Biden posing arm in arm. She was also seen smiling side by side with Kamala Harris (59) and her husband Doug Emhoff (59) and engrossed in conversation. Commenting on the pictures, she said: "Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the festive season!" She continued: "While we were there, we got to see all the festive decorations and spread some joy." She herself matched the shiny Christmas baubles perfectly with her outfit: The singer had chosen a glittering mini dress and a matching short jacket.

Her hit is back at number 1 in the Billboard charts

Mariah Carey has not yet commented on the current break-up rumors circulating in various US media. She and dancer Bryan Tanaka (40) are said to have split up after seven years. However, Mariah Carey has recently been taking her twins, who are from her previous marriage to Nick Cannon (43), on dates more often. The twelve-year-olds can also be seen in the music video for the updated version of her classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You". The iconic Christmas song was originally released in November 1994 on Carey's album "Merry Christmas" and reached the Top 10 of the Hot 100 in the Billboard charts for the first time in December 2017. Since then, it has regularly conquered the top spot at Christmas time. It has now reached number 1 again.

