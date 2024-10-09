Singer Taylor Swift contributes $5 million towards alleviation initiatives in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

On a Wednesday, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot expressed their heartfelt gratitude in an Instagram post's statement for the $5 million donation from the renowned pop singer towards hurricane relief efforts. The statement mentioned, "This generous contribution will aid in the restoration and revival of affected communities, ensuring access to vital food, clean water, and necessities for individuals impacted by these destructive typhoons." It further emphasized, "Collaboratively, we can bring about meaningful change in assisting families as they overcome the forthcoming hurdles."

Babineaux-Fontenot extended her thanks to Swift for aligning with their mission to eradicate hunger and aiding communities in distress.

The donation was made during Hurricane Milton's approach toward Florida's Gulf Coast, expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening, foreseen by meteorologists as one of the most destructive storms in the area's history.

Exactly two weeks prior, Helene made landfall in Florida as a lethal Category 4 hurricane. The storm left a 500-mile trail of devastation across six states, leading to catastrophic flooding and more than 230 casualties.

Helene referred to as the second-deadliest hurricane to hit the United States' mainland within the past half-century, surpassed only by Hurricane Katrina about 20 years ago.

Swift joins fellow country legend Dolly Parton in contributing to the hurricane relief efforts.

Parton disclosed on a Friday that she, alongside her businesses Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and Pirates Voyage, are teaming up with Walmart to deliver flood relief across the Appalachian region. She also pledged a personal $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a charitable organization registered to provide immediate aid to Helene flood victims. Several of Parton's aforementioned businesses are pooling their resources to double her donation to Mountain Ways by offering an additional $1 million contribution.

Babineaux-Fontenot mentioned that the entertainment industry's generosity, demonstrated by Swift's donation, significantly contributes to their mission of providing entertainment and essentials to affected communities.

