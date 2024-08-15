- Singer supports Saxony's left in state election

Saxony's Left can rely on powerful support in the election campaign. Singer-songwriter Konstantin Wecker speaks out for top candidate Susanne Schaper. "We live again in times where we really need to be careful: More and more countries, cities, municipalities, and regions in Europe are governed by fascists and racists. And more and more conservatives are aligning with right-wing parties for their own power retention," Wecker said in a statement. "Each and every one of us and we all together must now engage to keep democracy alive." For this, we need courageous people - also in parliaments.

Wecker praises Schaper for her commitment. "As a trained nurse, she fights for a solidarity-based healthcare system for all people, supports the hospice movement, international solidarity, social justice for all people, and is actively against fascism." He will not stop dreaming of a "dominance-free world without war and fascism, of a borderless world without patriarchy, racism, oppression, and exploitation of humans and nature."

Krumbiegel: "Vote democratically, people - that's what it's about."

"Prinzen" singer Sebastian Krumbiegel supports the candidacy of Juliane Nagel (Left) in his hometown of Leipzig. He knows her well and appreciates her. "Even though I was socially democratized, it would be a great loss for all of us if she missed the renewed entry into the Saxon parliament. Vote democratically, people - that's what it's about."

An initial inquiry with other parties did not result in support from prominent artists.

