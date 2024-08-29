Singer-rapper Shirin David brings the heat: "Bauch Beine Po" emerges as a popular German summer anthem

Based on GfK's data, "Bauch Beine Po" has secured the third straight spot as a German-language summer smash. Previously, the techno remix of "Mädchen auf dem Pferd" and the controversial Schlager sensation "Layla" held the top spots respectively. The institute reports that this is the first time a female artist, specifically David, has claimed a German-language summer chart-topper.

At 29, this prolific rapper and social media influencer from Hamburg holds a significant following in Germany. "Bauch Beine Po" marks her seventh number-one hit. Having honed her skills in ballet and acting for the Hamburg State Opera as a child, David subsequently launched her YouTube channel, which expanded her music career. Her 2019 debut album "Supersize" reached the number one position on the German album charts.

Similar to previous summer hits, according to GfK, the viral factor played a substantial role in the success of "Bauch Beine Po". On the video platform TikTok, fans of the artist have been replicating the video's choreography, contributing to an increase in the song's popularity. David currently boasts 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 6.5 million on Instagram.

David's followers on TikTok, rejoicing in her infectious dance moves, have been instrumental in the viral success of "Bauch Beine Po." In the heart of Germany, many fans affectionately refer to their beloved artist as "Po'."

