Singer-rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was apprehended in New York, as confirmed by his legal representative to CNN.

Based on sources, Combs was apprehended in a Manhattan hotel on Monday night and is presently being processed. The charges are still unspecified at this juncture.

"We are displeased with the decision to instigate what we deem an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Marc Agnifilo, Combs' attorney, expressed to CNN.

Combs' lawyer revealed that the musician has been cooperating with the inquiry, and shifted to New York last week in readiness of being indicted. His team asserts his innocence, and advocates that he has "nothing to hide."

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music legend, self-made tycoon, devoted family man, and esteemed philanthropist who has devoted the past 30 years to constructing an empire, cherishing his children, and striving to better the Black community. He is an imperfect individual but is not a criminal," Agnifilo told CNN. "To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the actions of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he eagerly looks forward to exonerating himself in court."

Earlier in the year, Combs became the object of a multi-month sex trafficking investigation led by the Homeland Security Investigations agency, which involved spectacular raids on the musician's Los Angeles and Miami homes in March.

Since November last year, Combs has faced ten lawsuits, nine of which directly accuse him of sexual assault. As previously reported by CNN, several of the accusers had conferred with federal investigators for questioning as part of the extensive probe.

CNN exclusively reported in May that federal investigators were planning to summon Combs' accusers before a federal grand jury for testimony – a significant escalation in the government's investigation that indicated the Justice Department was moving toward potentially bringing charges against the rapper and businessman.

Combs had consistently and repeatedly denied all wrongdoing alleged in the various lawsuits. However, he issued a public apology following CNN's exclusive release of CCTV footage earlier this year, which showed Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

