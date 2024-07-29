- Singer posts cute pictures of her twins

Amidst numerous rumors of a marital crisis with Ben Affleck (51), Jennifer Lopez (55) is focusing on her children. On Sunday, the singer dedicated a loving Instagram post to her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David Muniz (16), whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony (55). "My whole heart," she captioned the snapshots of herself with the fraternal twins.

Lopez, a proud twin mom, beams at her son in the first of three photos, holding his hand as Maximilian casually places his arm over his famous mother's shoulder. The second image shows a selfie of Lopez with Emme, both smiling with windblown hair. The last photo looks back on the siblings' childhood, with Emme and Maximilian snuggled close together.

While Lopez gushes about her children, Affleck fuels separation rumors. The actor is reportedly in the final stages of buying a new house. According to TMZ, citing an anonymous source, the price tag for his new West Los Angeles home is $20.5 million, approximately €19 million.

As People magazine reported in mid-June, Affleck allegedly moved his personal belongings out of the Beverly Hills villa he previously shared with Lopez during her absence and temporarily moved into a rental in Brentwood, an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood. Soon after, it was revealed that the couple had put their newly purchased Beverly Hills estate up for sale. Zillow is offering the property for $68 million, roughly €62 million.

Other signs pointing to a possible split: Affleck and Lopez spent their second wedding anniversary on July 16 apart. Lopez's husband was also notably absent from her 55th birthday party on July 24.

Jennifer Lopez continues to prioritize her children's well-being, often sharing affectionate moments on social media, as seen in her recent Instagram post dedicated to Emme and Maximilian. Despite these loving displays, Ben Affleck's actions fuel rumors of a separation, including reports of him buying a new multimillion-dollar home and temporarily relocating.

Read also: