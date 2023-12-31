Singer Paula Abdul sues powerful TV producer for sexual assault

In her lawsuit, Abdul, now 61 years old, claims that during her time as a judge on "American Idol" from 2002 to 2009, she suffered assaults by Lythgoe and other people responsible for the hit show. She was discriminated against in terms of pay and was the target of constant teasing, humiliation and other forms of bullying as well as "harassment from various managers, agents and employees" of the show.

The most serious allegations made by the musician, who became famous for hits such as "Cold Hearted" and "Rush Rush", are directed against Lythgoe, who is now 74 years old. In her lawsuit, she accuses him of assaulting her in a hotel elevator on her way to an "American Idol" audition, groping her and "sticking his tongue down her throat".

The second assault occurred when Abdul was a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2015 and was a guest at a dinner at Lythgoe's house. He "tried to kiss her" and claimed "that the two would make an excellent 'power couple'", according to the statement of claim.

According to the lawsuit, Abdul did not dare to stand up to "one of the most well-known producers of television show competitions" for years because Lythgoe "could have easily destroyed her career as a television personality" and was at risk of being "ostracized and excluded from an industry in which it was common to protect powerful men and silence survivors of sexual assault and harassment," the lawsuit continues.

Lythgoe told NPR he was "shocked and saddened" by Abdul's allegations, and denied her accusations.

Abdul is one of a number of plaintiffs who filed suit ahead of the expiration of provisions of the so-called Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act in California on New Year's Eve 2023. The law enabled victims of sexual abuse whose allegations were already time-barred to take legal action against their tormentors. A lawsuit was also filed against rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in November under this provision.

