Singer Lady Gaga declares the companion album for 'Joker: Folie à Deux', titled 'Harlequin'.

Academy Award winner revealed on Tuesday that she's dropping a new album titled "Harlequin," which she mentioned in an Instagram post as being related to the upcoming movie "Joker: Madness Duet," where she shares screen time with Joaquin Phoenix.

"Harlequin" is due for release on September 27, according to her Instagram announcement.

The album will boast 13 tracks, with titles such as "Good Morning," "Web of Lies," and "The Joker," among others.

She'd been hinting at a big reveal through mysterious posts on her Instagram over the past week, some of which featured audio snippets from what appear to be new tunes.

"I'm game for the interview," wrote one post. "Dust from the moon spreads everywhere," stated another.

She portrays Lee Quinzel – better known as the notorious comic book character Harley Quinn – in "Joker: Madness Duet," the highly anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 "Joker" film.

Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Ken Leung, among others, complete the star-studded cast.

She's received critical acclaim for her songwriting efforts in movies where she's acted before.

In 2019, she snagged an Oscar for original song for "Shallow," a number she penned and performed in the 2018 film "A Star is Born." She was also nominated in the same category last year for "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," and in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground."

"Harlequin" seems to be distinct from her upcoming seventh studio album that she's also been preparing and hinting at on her social media. Early this month, she announced that the first single from her new studio album will drop sometime in October. This will be the successor to 2020's "Chromatica."

"Joker: Madness Duet" hits theaters on October 4.

The new album "Harlequin" is related to the upcoming movie "Joker: Madness Duet," providing entertainment for fans of both music and films. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of her 13-track album, which includes songs like "Good Morning" and "The Joker."

Read also: