- Singer Katy Perry is bestowed with a prestigious honor at the MTV Video Music Awards

Pop Icon Katy Perry (39, "Teenage Dream") Expands Her Awards Shelf: The music sensation is set to receive the "Video Visionary Award" at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. The accolade, which salutes video clip trailblazer Michael Jackson, has been bestowed upon artists such as Shakira, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Madonna in the past.

MTV acknowledges Perry in a press release as one of the most accomplished musicians in history and applauds her charitable work. The Golden State native, who has consistently ranked high in pop earnings for a considerable period, serves as a UNICEF spokesperson. Perry is set to perform live at the awards, slated for September 11. MTV has also announced performances by artists including Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, and GloRilla.

Pop Sensation Taylor Swift commands the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards with ten, encompassing categories like Video, Artist, and Song of the Year. Her track "Anti-Hero" from the album "Midnights" garnered her the most nods, boosted by rapper Post Malone's collaboration on the song. Post Malone likewise amassed nine nominations due to his joint effort with country star Morgan Wallen on "I Had Some Help."

Ariana Grande ("We Can’t Be Friends"), Sabrina Carpenter ("Skin"), and Eminem ("Godzilla") each secured six nominations, followed by SZA and Megan Thee Stallion with five apiece.

The awards ceremony will unfold in New York City and has been an annual affair since 1984. Fans can cast their votes online for their preferred entries. The trophies depict an astronaut holding an MTV banner.

