In the states, "The Love Boat" sets sail, while Germany boasts its own "Dream Ship." For nine years, Jack Jones crooned the catchy theme tune for this daytime soap opera. Tragically, the vocalist departed from us due to cancer's grasp.

This week in Rancho Mirage, California, Jack Jones, aged 86, bid his final farewell. Information about his demise was confirmed by his manager, Milt Suchin. Just two years prior, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Jones kicked off his singing career in the 50s and bagged two Grammy Awards for Best Male Vocal Performance in the 60s for "Lollipops and Roses" and "Wives and Lovers." He was further nominated for additional Grammys, such as "Jack Jones Paints A Tribute To Tony Bennett" in 1999.

On a global scale, Jones became well-known for the theme tune of the television series "The Love Boat." Centered around love and romance on the vessel "Pacific Princess," the show graced American screens from 1977 until 1986. Its successful formula of enchanting destinations and guest stars was later adopted by ZDF in Germany, resulting in "Das Traumschiff," which is still broadcast today.

The captivating theme song started with the lyrics, "Love, exhilarating and new. Welcome aboard, we're eagerly awaiting you," and played in every season. It was only in the ninth season that Dionne Warwick assumed the musical responsibilities.

In 1979, Jones released the track as a single under the title "Love Boat Theme." That year, the song made an appearance on his album "Nobody Does It Better," now titled "The Love Boat."

Jones was a six-time married man and resided in Indian Wells, California, with his last wife, Eleonora.

