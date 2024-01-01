Taylor Swift - Singer is more successful than Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift (34) has made chart history again: The singer is now in first place on the Billboard 200 charts for the fifth week with her album "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

This makes her more successful than Elvis Presley (1935-1977): Her total number of weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart - with all of her 13 releases - climbs to 68 weeks with this latest success, surpassing Presley. The "King" was the soloist who had previously spent the most weeks at number one. He had spent a total of 67 weeks on the throne with his ten albums. Only the Beatles were more successful - they spent a total of 132 weeks at the top with 19 number one albums.

It will probably be some time before Swift catches up. The pop star has worked long and hard for her current success. Her first number one album was "Fearless", which was released at the end of 2008 and stayed at the top of the charts for eleven weeks. This was followed by the albums "Speak Now", which was number one for six weeks, "Red", which made it seven weeks, "1989", which remained at the top for another eleven weeks and "Reputation", which stayed there for four weeks. "Lover" remained at the top for one week. "Folklore" held on for eight weeks again and "Evermore" for four.

Copyright dispute gave Swift a few more number one weeks

Finally, after a copyright dispute with her former label, Swift began to re-record her albums and re-release them under the moniker "Taylor's Version". She stayed in the charts for another two weeks with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", one with "Red (Taylor's Version)", another two with "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and another five with "1989 (Taylor's Version)". In addition, "Midnights" was released in 2022, which also claimed first place for six weeks.

Source: www.stern.de