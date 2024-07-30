After an incident at the Taylor Swift dance class - Singer in statement "completely shocked"

Following the British Royal Family, pop star Taylor Swift (34) also expressed her shock on Tuesday afternoon over the stabbing incident in Southport. On Monday morning, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed children participating in a Taylor Swift workshop at a dance studio. Two children lost their lives, and nine others were injured, with six in critical condition. Two adults who shielded the children were also severely injured.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story, Taylor Swift, who performed her final Germany show on Sunday as part of her "Eras Tour," said, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport still hasn't fully sunk in, and I'm completely shocked... The loss of innocent lives and the horrifying trauma inflicted on everyone present, the families, and the first responders. They were just little kids in a dance class." She expressed her helplessness in conveying her sympathies to the families.

Earlier, the British royals and the Prime Minister had issued statements. Prince William (42) and Princess Kate (42) conveyed their sympathies to the affected families via their X (formerly Twitter) account and Instagram story, saying, "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed or injured today in Southport are going through. We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those affected by this horrifying and appalling attack." King Charles III (75) and Queen Camilla (77) were "deeply shocked" by the "utterly horrendous" stabbing and extended their "sincerest condolences."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (61) described the incident as "horrific and deeply shocking," saying, "My thoughts are with all those affected."

The workshop at a dance studio in the coastal town of Southport was for children from second to sixth grade and was themed around "Taylor Swift," combining dance and yoga. The police have arrested a 17-year-old from Banks in Lancashire, born in Cardiff, Wales, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

