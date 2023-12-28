Dolly Parton - Singer fulfills wish of sick fan

Dolly Parton (77) fulfilled a big wish for a man suffering from cancer with a phone call during the Christmas season. LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019. This led to a "bucket list" on which Gold and his wife wrote eleven things they wanted to experience together. One of them: to meet Dolly Parton.

In December, the man, who lives in Utah, learned that the chemotherapy was no longer working and the cancer had spread, as reported by "Page Six". He had already said goodbye to his wish to meet the country star, as he told "KSL-TV". On Friday morning (22.12.), however, Parton called the father of five.

The 77-year-old began the conversation by saying, "Hey LG! It's Dolly P!" She then thanked him for his fan loyalty, saying, "I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way. Thank you for honoring me with this."

Gold and his wife also got the chance to thank Parton, as heard on a video uploaded to YouTube . "You've been a great help, especially in the last two years," Gold told the star.

Dolly Parton sings: "I will always love LG"

Toward the end of the call, Parton told LeGrand that she will "always love" him before launching into the song "I Will Always Love You," changing the lyrics to "I will always love LG." "I feel like I'm immortal now," Gold said in the interview after the call.

